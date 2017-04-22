

CTV Winnipeg





Gardeners in Winnipeg can pick up some free compost Saturday courtesy of the City of Winnipeg.

The city is handing out the compost as part of Earth Day. People can take up to 100 litres per vehicle, while quantities last.

The city is handing out the compost at the Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1120 Pacific Ave. until 4 p.m. The city is asking you to bring your own container, shovels and gloves.

The event is limited to Winnipeg residents only.

The compost is made from yard waste that the city collects and deposits at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility. It meets Category A standards of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment Guideline for Compost Quality, meaning is safe to use in vegetable gardens or any other household application.

The city recommends mixing one part compost to three parts soil.