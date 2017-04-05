

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg residents had a chance to weigh in on two cycling projects planned for the city Tuesday night.

One project involves a cycling-pedestrian crossing over the Seine River. The other project involves plans for a cycling and walking corridor around Des Meurons Street and St. George Road.

Options being considered for that project include protected bike lanes and traffic calming measures.

"We're wanting to build these facilities for all ages and abilities, so we want to know what people would use and what would work within the community. Because everyone has different values, different opinions," said Tiffany Skomro, project coordinator for the Public Works department.

Another open house will be held Wednesday at Christ the King School on Lennox Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can also submit your feedback through an online survey on the city's website.