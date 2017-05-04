Featured
City launches study of next phase of rapid transit connecting east Winnipeg
The city also wants to hear ideas of possible neighbourhood development opportunities along the route, particularly at transit stops. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 11:33AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 11:51AM CST
The City of Winnipeg took another step towards expanding the rapid transit network.
It announced the launch of the Eastern Corridor Study to find a route for a new corridor connecting eastern Winnipeg to downtown.
The city will hold several public consultations in mid-May. It wants to determine preferred locations for river crossings and plan for the future of the Louise Bridge.
The consultations will seek input on network improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists, the city said in a news release.
The city also wants to hear ideas of possible neighbourhood development opportunities along the route, particularly at transit stops.
In December, the city announced it had named MMM Group Limited as the preferred bidder to conduct the study.
The dates for the consultations are:
Oxford Heights Community Centre, 359 Dowling Avenue East
Monday, May 15
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Centennial Concert Hall, 555 Main Street
Tuesday, May 16
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Elmwood High School, 505 Chalmers Avenue
Tuesday, May 16
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
East Elmwood Community Centre, 490 Keenleyside Street
Wednesday, May 17
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Notre Dame Community Centre, 271 Avenue de la Cathedrale
Wednesday, May 17
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Neeginan Centre, 181 Higgins Avenue
Thursday, May 18
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
People can also provide input online at the City of Winnipeg website. The final report is expected in spring 2018.
