The City of Winnipeg took another step towards expanding the rapid transit network.

It announced the launch of the Eastern Corridor Study to find a route for a new corridor connecting eastern Winnipeg to downtown.

The city will hold several public consultations in mid-May. It wants to determine preferred locations for river crossings and plan for the future of the Louise Bridge.

The consultations will seek input on network improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists, the city said in a news release.

The city also wants to hear ideas of possible neighbourhood development opportunities along the route, particularly at transit stops.

In December, the city announced it had named MMM Group Limited as the preferred bidder to conduct the study.



The dates for the consultations are:



Oxford Heights Community Centre, 359 Dowling Avenue East

Monday, May 15

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Centennial Concert Hall, 555 Main Street

Tuesday, May 16

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Elmwood High School, 505 Chalmers Avenue

Tuesday, May 16

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



East Elmwood Community Centre, 490 Keenleyside Street

Wednesday, May 17

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Notre Dame Community Centre, 271 Avenue de la Cathedrale

Wednesday, May 17

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Neeginan Centre, 181 Higgins Avenue

Thursday, May 18

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



People can also provide input online at the City of Winnipeg website. The final report is expected in spring 2018.