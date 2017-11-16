

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is holding an information session for residents of St. Norbert about a speed increase it’s recommending for a stretch of Pembina Highway.

The city is looking to raise the speed limit on the thoroughfare south of the La Salle River Bridge from 60 km/h to 70 km/h, following a review.

The increase would first be subject to approval by council’s infrastructure and public works committee, then the city would apply to a provincial board to make the change.

The information session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the St. Norbert Community Centre.