City hall might not be able to help a neighbourhood bothered by idling vehicles at a nearby truck stop.

People living behind the Esso Gas Station on Oak Point Highway complained about noise, bright lights and fumes from idling trucks during the night.

As a result, city staff examined idling bylaws in other cities. A report concluded even if Winnipeg adopted regulations from other jurisdictions, the Esso truck stop would likely be exempt.

It said it's difficult to enforce these laws on private property, and they don't apply to vehicles with heating and refrigeration units in other cities.

The report said the company has been working to reduce the lighting issue.