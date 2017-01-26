Featured
City needs more money for upgrades to pumping station, reservoir
Councillors on the water and waste committee are being asked to approve a $613,239 cost overrun for the Wilkes Reservoir North Cell. (File image)
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:11PM CST
Upgrades at a Winnipeg’s pumping station and reservoir require more money.
Councillors on the water and waste committee are being asked to approve a $613,239 cost overrun for the Wilkes Reservoir North Cell.
A report says some of the extra work includes roof and concrete repairs.
Cost of the entire project is nearly $18,000,000. A recent inspection of the facility, built in 1960, uncovered sections that needed rehabilitation.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- City needs more money for upgrades to pumping station, reservoir
- Charges stayed in Manitoba sex assault case due to delay
- $200,000 study recommended on city's waste programs
- New 'point-in-time' count brings homelessness in Canada into sharper focus
- $400M fund, tax changes, local news service urged to help restore Canada's media