

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





Upgrades at a Winnipeg’s pumping station and reservoir require more money.

Councillors on the water and waste committee are being asked to approve a $613,239 cost overrun for the Wilkes Reservoir North Cell.

A report says some of the extra work includes roof and concrete repairs.

Cost of the entire project is nearly $18,000,000. A recent inspection of the facility, built in 1960, uncovered sections that needed rehabilitation.