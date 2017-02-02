Numbers recently released by the City of Winnipeg show more than two dozen fire hydrants were out of commission in early December.

Of the 38 hydrants that didn’t work, 21 were located north of the Assiniboine River and West of the Red.

Another 11 were found east of the Red River, and six hydrants didn’t work south of the Assiniboine River and West of the Red River.

“Out of the 22,000 hydrants, at any given time, there can be about two-dozen out of service,” said Tim Shanks, manager of Water Services.

December numbers show 13 non-functioning hydrants broke internally, seven had a seized operating nut, six were hit by a vehicle, another six had leaks, and six more couldn't be used for various reasons.

At that time, some of the hydrants, mainly north of the Assiniboine, and west of the Red, were out of service for at least four months.

The city said firefighters are told about each inactive hydrant, so crews can plan accordingly.

According to the city, staff check each hydrant two or three times a year.

By Feb. 2, 2017, 13 hydrants were out of commission across the city.