Members of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner circle passed a funding request for True North Square with no discussion on Wednesday.

A report given to the city recommends that True North will build the public plaza portion of the project for $9 million. In return, a third of that will be paid back by the city with a tax grant. The province has also been asked to chip in.

The plan sailed through the city's executive policy committee with no questions asked.

The vote also shifts nearly $17.6 million dollars of funds to streetscaping and skywalks around True North Square.

That money was earmarked for other public spaces in the Downtown Sports, Hospitality and Entertainment District.