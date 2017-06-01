Featured
City plans to replace CUPE in case strike ruffles union feathers
Forrest said firefighters will refuse backfill training and work to stand in solidarity with a fellow union even if it means sanctions against members.
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 2:55PM CST
Winnipeg's firefighter union said one of its members was asked to train for a job in case the Canadian Union of Public Employees goes on strike.
United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest said a firefighter was asked to cover a dispatch spot in case CUPE members walk off the job.
Forrest said firefighters will refuse backfill training and work to stand in solidarity with a fellow union even if it means sanctions against members.
However, the City of Winnipeg said a communications error was made in this case. It said the firefighter was not being trained as a backup dispatcher.
The city said UFFW members will not be asked to backfill in case of a strike. It has a deal with Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers union members to fill spots on a voluntary basis.
CUPE could have a strike mandate in a matter of days as it votes on the city's latest offer.
The city said a strike would see service disruptions.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- City plans to replace CUPE in case strike ruffles union feathers
- Manitoba government pushing wage freeze bill through legislature as battle looms
- Switching off: Parents urged to keep infants away from digital screens
- Gravel truck collides with pickup carrying herbicide on Perimeter Highway
- Gunman storms Philippine casino, police suspect robbery