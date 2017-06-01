Winnipeg's firefighter union said one of its members was asked to train for a job in case the Canadian Union of Public Employees goes on strike.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest said a firefighter was asked to cover a dispatch spot in case CUPE members walk off the job.

Forrest said firefighters will refuse backfill training and work to stand in solidarity with a fellow union even if it means sanctions against members.

However, the City of Winnipeg said a communications error was made in this case. It said the firefighter was not being trained as a backup dispatcher.

The city said UFFW members will not be asked to backfill in case of a strike. It has a deal with Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers union members to fill spots on a voluntary basis.

CUPE could have a strike mandate in a matter of days as it votes on the city's latest offer.

The city said a strike would see service disruptions.