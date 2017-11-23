The City of Winnipeg has released a list of 20 major streets it wants to repair and says it needs the Pallister Government to sign off.

But the province says it's more complicated than that.

In the summer, city council requested $182 million in federal infrastructure funds.

Now a wish list of 20 streets is on the table for upgrades or repairs, including a downtown stretch of Portage Avenue, Broadway between Osborne and Main Streets and regional roads like Pembina Highway, Lagimodiere Boulevard, and University Crescent.

But in order for the city to get the money for the road repairs, Mayor Brian Bowman says the province needs to green-light the plan.

"The dialogue is happening and it has been productive, but we're not there yet," said Bowman.

The Pallister government says this is simply not the case.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton says Ottawa's money isn't free, it would have to be matched by the province and the city.

"The mayor is clear to him that he feels that it's money that just needs to be signed over to him, but that's simply not the truth. The truth is simple, it's a three way partnership, a third, a third, a third,” said Wharton.

In response, the Mayor’s office maintains the province and city would not have to step up with more money to access the funds.

Here is a full list of the streets that could be renewed: