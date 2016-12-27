

A day after the snowstorm ended, the City of Winnipeg is still urging residents to continue to limit travel to essential trips only.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s snowfall and wind warnings across southern Manitoba ended Monday evening.

“In the Winnipeg area there was a broad range of snowfall amounts,” said Bryan Van Wilgenburg, a meteorologist with ECCC, on Monday afternoon.

The city said majority of the snow fell in an eight-hour window.

“Sunday’s weather event brought approximately 23 cm of snow along with high winds into Boxing Day,” it said in a release.

The city said about 400 pieces of equipment are being utilized for the city-wide snow cleanup.

It will announce a residential plow in the coming days as residential streets have significant accumulations.

The city is continuing to focus its efforts on P1 (regional) and P2 (collector/bus routes) to ensure essential services are available it said.

City snow clearing schedule

Parking Bans

Declared Snow Route Parking Ban is still in effect and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 a.m. Parking is prohibited on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

Truck Plowing and Grader Plowing

A truck plow began Sunday night and continued through Monday night to keep P1 and P2 in drivable condition during the snow event.

Grader plow operations on the P1 and P2 networks began Monday at 7 p.m. This operation is continuing. The city said it estimates that it will take an additional 48 hours to fully clear the P1 and P2 networks.

Sidewalks

Sidewalk plowing began on Monday at 7 p.m., on the P1 network and adjacent active transportation pathways followed by P2 and residential street sidewalks. The city said this operation is ongoing.

Back Lanes

Back lane plowing started Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will continue for the next four days. Loaders are starting in areas on the current garbage day to minimize collection delays. The city is asking that residents ensure garbage and recycling carts are placed back enough from the center of lane to assist in keeping back lane plowing as efficient as possible.

Load and Haul Operations

The city said that on some P1 roadways there is no longer any snow storage capacity on the boulevard. In these cases, it said that snow was temporarily plowed over to the curb lane and will be removed during the night.

The city is requesting the public’s assistance in these areas by avoiding parking or stopping in the traffic lanes adjacent to these locations to help maintain traffic flow and safety.

Sanding

P1 and P2 streets are being sanded behind the plowing operations. Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions. Sanding will continue to improve driving conditions where required.