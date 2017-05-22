The City of Winnipeg has repaired more than 66,000 potholes this year, according to a city councillor.

The Charleswood-Tuxedo Coun. Marty Morantz tweeted the information this week after getting the numbers from the Public Works department.

He said it’s important for Winnipeggers to know how the city is progressing.

Morantz said Winnipeggers are “rightfully concerned” with potholes, as they’re a perpetual problem in in the city.

Since May 12, Morantz said the city has repaired 5,270 potholes.

Morantz said he plans to tweet out an update on the city’s pothole repair progress every week.