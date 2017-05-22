Featured
City repaired more than 66,000 potholes this year: Morantz
The City of Winnipeg has repaired more than 66,000 potholes this year, according to a city councillor. (File image)
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 10:14AM CST
The City of Winnipeg has repaired more than 66,000 potholes this year, according to a city councillor.
The Charleswood-Tuxedo Coun. Marty Morantz tweeted the information this week after getting the numbers from the Public Works department.
He said it’s important for Winnipeggers to know how the city is progressing.
Morantz said Winnipeggers are “rightfully concerned” with potholes, as they’re a perpetual problem in in the city.
Since May 12, Morantz said the city has repaired 5,270 potholes.
Morantz said he plans to tweet out an update on the city’s pothole repair progress every week.
Pothole update! The City of Winnipeg has repaired approximately 66,842 potholes this year. 5,270 have been repaired since May 12th.— Marty Morantz (@marty_morantz) May 19, 2017
