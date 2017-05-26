Featured
City scraps penalty for late pet license renewal
The City of Winnipeg Animal Services Agency withdrew the plan, saying it would be a challenge to enforce the fee. (File Image)
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 9:49AM CST
Pet owners in Winnipeg will not be dogged by a late license renewal charge after all.
The City of Winnipeg Animal Services Agency was set to implement a $4 penalty for every month a dog or cat license lapsed, with a limit of up to $20. The charge was a push to generate more money for the agency.
However, the department withdrew the plan, saying it would be a challenge to enforce the fee. A $250 fine for unlicensed pets already exists, it added.
About 48,000 dogs and 22,000 cats are registered in Winnipeg.
