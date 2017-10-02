The city may still try to recoup money over the the failed water treatment plant lawsuit.

Last week it was confirmed a $20 million dollar claim over the plant dried up. A senior city lawyer was fired over missed deadlines.

Finance Chair Scott Gillingham wants outside legal counsel to examine the deficiencies alleged in the lawsuit and if the city could recover money from the Law Society of Manitoba Legal fund.

READ MORE: Mayor, councillors want deeper investigation into water treatment lawsuit dismissal

A motion will be tabled at the Mayor's Executive Policy Committee next week.

Another motion from Councillor John Orlikow is asking the city auditor to investigate the botched lawsuit.