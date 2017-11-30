The program in Winnipeg that ensures children’s car seats are in place properly is set to be cancelled.

A report at city hall says the Car Seat Installation Inspection Program will end Dec. 31.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service partnered with Manitoba Public Insurance and St. John’s Ambulance on the initiative. The WFPS says MPI wants to discontinue the service.

According to the report, MPI says St John’s Ambulance is no longer providing training. It also says the installation of the car seats is easier to do because of improved design and technology and the best source of information is from the car seat manufacturer. It says the public insurer will continue to provide information online.

The WFPS says it doesn’t have the resources to run the program alone, which is offered at seven stations. The WFPS also says it had difficulty maintaining enough trained staff in the designated stations. It also says despite awareness and education, many parents show up to stations believing it is a free installation service, when in fact it’s inspection only.