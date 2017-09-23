The City of Winnipeg is settling with a local business over land taken for road upgrades around Polo Park.

In a closed door session Wednesday, The mayor’s inner circle voted for a $250,000 payout to Mid Canada Production.

A report says the extension of St. Matthews Avenue blocked the businesses rear loading dock. It also says new sidewalks increased trespassing, noise levels and there is less room to store snow on site. Most of the settlement has been paid out with just under $90,000 remaining.