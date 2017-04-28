

CTV Winnipeg





The city is settling an insurance claim over water damage at the new Winnipeg Police Headquarters.

A report to the City of Winnipeg's finance committee recommends council accept a $7.4 million dollar settlement and discontinue court action against the insurance firms involved.

The city was seeking an $8 million payout.

The report says most of the insurance claim has already been paid to the city.

In August 2014, a rain storm caused water to flood into the building.