City spends $2.6 million to protect restaurant parking lot in Waverley Underpass project
City officials recently announced the project is close to $35 million under budget. (Source: WaverleyUNP/Twitter)
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 11:31AM CST
An expensive change is being made to the Waverley Taylor Underpass project to ensure a local business keeps a parking lot.
Piazza De Nardi was set to lose some parking due to the project.
A report at city hall says in July a scope change was made to build a $2.6 million dollar retaining wall to maintain the parking spots.
The report says this will not impact the schedule of the underpass.
