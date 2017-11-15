An expensive change is being made to the Waverley Taylor Underpass project to ensure a local business keeps a parking lot.

Piazza De Nardi was set to lose some parking due to the project.

A report at city hall says in July a scope change was made to build a $2.6 million dollar retaining wall to maintain the parking spots.

The report says this will not impact the schedule of the underpass.

City officials recently announced the project is close to $35 million under budget.