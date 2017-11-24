Featured
City testing out protective shields for transit drivers
Coun. Marty Morantz made the announcement Friday morning.
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 12:29PM CST
The City of Winnipeg is testing protective shields for drivers on six buses.
Over the next six months two different models will be used and drivers will provide feedback.
The cost to buy and install each device could be as much as $5,000.
Depending on the results, all 600 transit buses could have shields down the road.
The measure is in response to the stabbing death of driver Irvine Fraser in February.