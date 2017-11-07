Cost estimates to twin Wilkes Avenue are higher than the so called “rogue” option recommended by a city hired engineering firm.

The mayor’s Executive Policy Committee is set to kill a plan that would extend Sterling Lyon south of Wilkes, opting instead to twin the existing road.

But an email from city CAO Doug McNeil to councillors says the Wilkes expansion could cost around $92 million and would require 60 land acquisitions.

The preferred option by engineers and some city staff to go south of Wilkes could cost $85 million and would impact 48 properties.

Charleswood councillor Marty Morantz tabled a motion to end the Sterling Lyon extension because of a lack of consultation and outrage from the existing homeowners.