The city is set to implement walk-up service for leaves and grass for homeowners with mobility issues.

Right now, people who can’t move their garbage and recycling bins to the curb can ask to have it picked up from their yards or driveways, but that that practice doesn’t apply to yard waste.

A city report says, following a human rights complaint in 2013, the city has agreed to do this for yard waste as well, at a cost of $101,000 a year.