City won't require permits for backyard fire pits
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 8:50AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 1:34PM CST
It appears rules for backyard fire pit use in Winnipeg won't be changing.
The city's protection committee asked the department to study what other cities do, following excessive smoke complaints by some homeowners.
Coun. Russ Wyatt opposed the review, worried it would result in a permit process for backyard fires.
But a report said other cities like Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Halifax have similar rules to Winnipeg and do not require permits.
Toronto and Vancouver do not allow fire pits.
Bylaws in Winnipeg stipulate a fire must be at least three meters from any building, fence or tree.
The report said in 2014 and 2015, six Winnipeg homeowners were charged and convicted with open air burning offences.
