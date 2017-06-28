Four thousand and six hundred city workers are set to vote on a contract with the city that includes small wage increases.

CUPE Local 500 members are casting their ballots Thursday on the tentative offer from the city.

It includes wage increases of 1.5 per cent for the first three years. There is no mention of a salary hike for year four.

The union is recommending workers accept the deal but it’s not overly pleased with the contract.

“While we are not happy with the wage increase, it would not be a responsible move on our part to take you out on strike with no guarantee of an improved outcome,” reads a statement on the CUPE Local 500 website.