

CTV Winnipeg





The second trial of the man accused of killing Candace Derksen is entering its final days.

Lawyers will begin making their closing arguments Thursday in the retrial of Mark Grant, more than three decades after Derksen disappeared.

Grant is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of the 13-year-old girl, who went missing on her way home from school in November 1984 and was found tied up and frozen to death in a shed nearly two months later.

Much of the retrial has focused on DNA evidence that was used to convict Grant in the first trial in 2011. Defence lawyers argued that Grant’s charter rights were violated and that the evidence had been mishandled.

In March, however, Justice Karen Simonsen ruled that the evidence was admissible.