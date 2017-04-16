

CTV Winnipeg





After rain and snow hit across Manitoba on Saturday, we’ll get a bit of a gold snap for a couple of days before temperatures return to the unseasonable highs of the past week.

After snow storms dumped several centimetres of snow on parts of central and northern Manitoba on Saturday, the only snowfall warnings still in effect are in Interlake communities including Grand Rapids, Easterville, Waterhen Meadow Portage and Skowan.

In Winnipeg, Sunday will be cloudy and there’s a chance of some showers in the morning and afternoon. The temperature will rise to 6 Celsius then fall to zero in the afternoon with a chance or flurries in the afternoon.

The wind will be strong, gusting to 50 kilometres per hour.

The flurries could last until Monday morning, then turn to rain overnight and into Tuesday.

The temperatures will start to rise again by midweek and become sunny and warm by the weekend, with daytime highs back in the double digits.