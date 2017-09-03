

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said two women were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection on the Perimeter Highway Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers learned of an erratic driver on the Perimeter near Dugald Road.

Shortly after, a second report came in indicating that the driver had collided with another vehicle.

Investigators determined that a 26-year-old woman from Steinbach was driving dangerously on Wenzel Street. She then made her way on to the Perimeter and continued to drive erratically.

RCMP said the woman failed to stop at a red light at an intersection and hit another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old woman from Beausejour, was taken to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. The 26-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance was also at the scene of the accident.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the 26-year-old woman was likely impaired, and charges are pending against her.