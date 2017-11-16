

The numbers are in for October and Manitoba Public Insurance is concerned about the number of collisions and deaths reported in the province.

MPI said 12,000 collision claims were reported, and 12 people were killed in vehicle-related crashes on public roadways in October alone.

This is an eight per cent increase from collisions in October 2016, MPI said. The number of fatalities last month was also higher than the October five-year average from 2012 to 2016, which was around eight deaths.

“The trends are concerning,” said Ward Keith, vice-president, Business & Communications and CAO, MPI. “At this time of year, it is very important to adjust driving behaviours as road and weather conditions fluctuate.”

In addition to slowing down and driving for the conditions, MPI encourages motorists to consider getting winter tires.

MPI also recommends drivers be cautious on bridges, allow more time to stop, and keep their windshields clean.