Royal MTC’s run of a Tony Award-winning musical has sold out a month prior to its first performance and the theatre has added an extra show in response.

Come from Away is based on events following Sept. 11, 2001, when 38 planes were diverted to a small Newfoundland town, causing a sudden influx of 7,000 passengers from all over the world.

The recording of the original Broadway cast’s performance of the show is currently nominated for a Grammy, and a movie based on the musical is in the works.

The first performance of the Royal MTC run takes place Jan. 4, 2018. The just-added performance takes place Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for that performance go on sale Monday, Dec. 2, at 12 p.m. through the Royal MTC box office.