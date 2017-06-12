A dog labelled exceptionally dangerous by Animal Services is set to be put down.

A city committee denied Derek Forsyth's appeal to save his dog ‘Boss’.

Boss, a boxer, attacked a neighbour in the dog's backyard, biting his hand and thigh. The injuries caused an infection and required a trip to the hospital.

The committee also heard in 2015 the boxer went after a young girl causing a laceration.

The dog's owner pleaded with councillors to give the dog one last chance. Forsyth disclosed he suffers from depression and attempted suicide by overdose over the incident.