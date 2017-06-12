Featured
Committee rules ‘exceptionally dangerous’ dog to be put down
Boss, a boxer, attacked a neighbour in the dog's backyard, biting his hand and thigh. The injuries caused an infection and required a trip to the hospital.
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 10:09AM CST
A dog labelled exceptionally dangerous by Animal Services is set to be put down.
A city committee denied Derek Forsyth's appeal to save his dog ‘Boss’.
Boss, a boxer, attacked a neighbour in the dog's backyard, biting his hand and thigh. The injuries caused an infection and required a trip to the hospital.
The committee also heard in 2015 the boxer went after a young girl causing a laceration.
The dog's owner pleaded with councillors to give the dog one last chance. Forsyth disclosed he suffers from depression and attempted suicide by overdose over the incident.