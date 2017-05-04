Featured
Committee votes to settle insurance claim over water damage at police HQ
Winnipeg's finance committee has voted to settle an insurance claim over water damage at the new police headquarters.
A city report recommended the settlement and that court action against the insurance firms involved be discontinued.
The city was seeking an $8 million payout.
The report says most of the insurance claim has already been paid.
In August 2014, a rain storm caused water to flood into the building.
Final approval is still required from city council.
