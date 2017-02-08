Dozens in South Point gathered at a community forum on growth fees Wednesday night.

The nearly 60 people in the audience heard from experts on the effects the city's growth fee is having on industry.

“A lot of people are concerned about where the money is going, nobody knows where the money is going,” said city councillor Janice Lukes.

Lukes organized the event which featured speakers whose expertise included city planning, development and real estate.

”These people are dealing with this on a day to day basis,” Lukes said.

Lukes hopes the forum will give people a better understanding of how Winnipeg’s new growth fee was implement and the challenges it has brought to the home building industry.

She also said there is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the bylaw, ”because it was done so fast”.

Lukes also reinforced her stance on growth fees set to be attached to new homes in Winnipeg suburbs.

“I’m not against growth fees, it is a tool in a tool kit to developing a city,” she said. “I am absolutely appalled at the process that was used to implement and put this in place.”

City council passed growth fees last year, but the Manitoba Homebuilders Association and Urban Development Institute have filed a legal challenge to reverse that decision.