Some city councillors want to prevent large truck stops from setting up shop beside houses.

The Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan Community Committee wants city officials to study the feasibility of not allowing truck stops and card locks to be built beside residential neighbourhoods.

The committee also said if they are located by homes, additional buffering requirements should be considered like fences, landscaping and parking distance to reduce noise, light and exhaust fumes.

The motion said new truck stops should also be required to have plug-in systems or electric vehicle charging stations to eliminate idling.

Last year, people living behind a truck stop on Oak Point Highway launched complaints to the city about noise, light and exhaust fumes from the business.