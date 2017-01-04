

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





With Winnipeg experiencing biting cold temperatures this week, it has raised concern about the city’s most vulnerable.

Wednesday morning brought temperatures of -32 C, but with the wind chill, it felt more like my -43 C.

To help the homeless survive in the extreme cold, the Salvation Army will be taking out its new cold weather response van for the first time.

The van will be handing out blankets, gloves, hats, scarves and hot coffee starting at 11 p.m. and will be going until 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night.

“We are just concerned about the folks on the streets,” said Major Rob Kerr with the Salvation Army. “We want them to know too that there is space here in our building, if they need to get out of the cold. We really want them to do that. They shouldn’t be on the streets tonight.”

If the freezing conditions persist into the weekend, the van will extend its services.

Siloam Mission will also be staying open longer to help accommodate those who have nowhere to go. Typically the shelter closes for a couple hours to clean up in the afternoon, but due to the cold temperatures, they will remain open all day so people can drop-in when needed.

“This is the time of year that we have to be very vigilant on making sure people are as safe as they can be, so we're open from morning until night,” said Garry Corbett with Siloam Mission.

On Wednesday, the shelter plans to remain open all day.

Siloam Mission is licensed for 110 people in its emergency shelter, but on Tuesday night it turned away 21 people looking for beds. The shelter said it coordinates with other agencies to help ensure people are not left outside in the cold.

The City of Winnipeg is also inviting the public to use its civic buildings, such as libraries, swimming pools, leisure centres and city hall, to warm up in during this cold snap.

These facilities will only be open to people during business hours, the city said.