

CTV Winnipeg





A number of dogs stolen in the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has sparked warnings in the community.

The Municipality said a number of dogs have been taken from their properties since Nov. 15, and in some cases taken out of their kennels.

The areas where dogs have gone missing include Roseau, River, Stuartburn, Emerson and Vassar.

All dogs that have been taken are of larger breeds such as Mastiffs, St. Bernards and Labs.

The municipality said some of the dogs stolen were taken during the daytime.

Dog owners are being asked to be mindful of their pets and any strange vehicles in the area.