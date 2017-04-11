

A family and community vigil is scheduled in memory of Christine Wood, the 21-year-old Manitoba woman who police say was killed in a Burrows Ave. home.

The vigil is being hosted Wednesday by the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, the Bear Clan Patrol and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The event will start at 4 p.m. with a short ceremony at St. Mary’s Parish, followed by a walk to Thunderbird House where the vigil will continue.

“Everyone is invited to attend any part of the vigil and show their support for the Wood family,” said a news release from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The vigil comes after a 30-year-old man was charged in connection with Wood’s homicide.

Wood disappeared after she went out with friends for the evening on Aug. 19, 2016. She never returned to the Days Inn on Berry Street, where her family was staying after coming to Winnipeg for a medical appointment.

Brett Ronald Overby was arrested March 21 and charged with second degree murder in connection with Wood’s death.