

Emad Agahi , CTV Winnipeg





A national animal welfare group has filed a complaint in Manitoba after footage surfaced that appears to show a dog being forced into churning water during the production of a movie.

This TMZ video was allegedly shot on the set of A Dog's Purpose in Winnipeg in 2015.

Animal Justice said it filed the complaint with the Winnipeg Humane Society and Winnipeg Police Service.

The group is alleging violations of federal and provincial animal protection laws.

The video goes on to show the dog becoming submerged in the water, at which point voices can be heard yelling "cut it" as crew members swim towards the dog.

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures, the studios behind the film, have seen the video.

They told TMZ, "Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video."

In a statement to CTV News, Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky wrote:

“We understand there was an observer on the set of this film who was there to advocate on behalf of the dogs. All animals on a film set should have a qualified person who is there to protect their best interests. During the filming of this movie, the Winnipeg Humane Society was consulted for two scenes: a pond scene and a veterinarian clinic scene. It is important to ensure there is an unbiased representative who is neither the animal’s owner or handler that participates in every scene, protecting the animal’s health and safety."

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Chief Veterinary Office tells CTV News:

“The office of the chief veterinarian can confirm it has received a complaint this afternoon related to a movie filmed in the province. We are unable to provide further information at this time"

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for comment, but have not heard back.