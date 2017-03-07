The dispute over a homeless shelter's heritage status has been settled.

Siloam Mission has agreed with the designation that could prevent it from making some changes to its building.

Last year, the organization was worried the heritage status could impact its expansion plans, but now it appears city officials have been able to alleviate the concerns.

Siloam Mission Executive Director Floyd Perras said they hope to raise $17 million for the expansion, and are asking all three levels of government for $9 million.

Perras said he hopes to make a future announcement this summer.