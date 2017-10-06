Featured
Concrete security barriers installed outside Investors Group Field
A statement said the barriers were added as a “continued effort to ensure the safety of all patrons” at the stadium.
CTV News
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 1:29PM CST
Fans heading to the Bomber game Friday night may spot a new addition to Investors Group Field.
Concrete barriers have been installed between the road and the sidewalk outside of the stadium.
In a statement, a Bombers spokesperson said they “always review our procedures after incidents occur around the world at sporting and large-scale events, and continue to hold fan safety at Investors Group Field as our highest priority.”
The statement said the barriers were added as a “continued effort to ensure the safety of all patrons” at the stadium.