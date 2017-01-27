A Winnipeg teen is hanging up his skates and retiring from the game he loves.

Concussions forced Julien Koga, a forward with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Steinbach Pistons, to make the difficult decision.

Earlier this month, Koga suffered his sixth concussion in the past five years after taking a light bump during a practice.

Based on the advice of doctors, a discussion with his family, and his concussion history, the 19-year-old University of Manitoba science student chose to step away from the game.

"The concussions were coming too often, too easily," said Koga. "We all agreed it wasn't worth jeopardizing my future health."

"It's been pretty tough. Hockey's a sport that I've identified with my whole life."

He grew up playing minor hockey in St. Boniface.

Koga said he suffered his first concussion playing hockey at age 14. He's had three in two-and-a-half seasons with the Pistons.

Last February, during a game with the Pistons, Koga said he suffered a concussion, which got him thinking about leaving the game last season.

"My vision was all blurred. I couldn't really see out of the sides of eyes. My peripheral vision was totally gone," said Koga. "That was a really scary thing. That's the one I didn't have any doubt was a concussion."

Koga came back feeling better this season and looked comfortable on the ice to start the year, according to Pistons head coach and general manager Paul Dyck.

Dyck supports Koga's decision and has assured him he can remain as involved with the team as he wants.

A former player himself, Dyck said concussions are handled a lot differently than they were when he played.

"Back in the day, there were comments made, that (the head is) a long way from the heart. Suck it up. It's just a headache. It's something you can play through. We know better now," said Dyck.

"We shut a player down as soon as the symptoms are there."

Dr. Michael Ellis, neurosurgeon and medical director of the Pan Am Concussion Program, said there are currently no evidence-based guidelines that address when athletes who suffer concussions should be advised to retire from sports.

“At our institution, these decisions are made on an individualized basis by a multi-disciplinary team of experts in traumatic brain injury, working in partnership with the patient and their family,” said Ellis.

“In the end, these decisions are quite challenging, but we must always place the highest value on preserving the long-term health of the patient."

Koga has moved from Steinbach back to Winnipeg to focus on school.

He'll still be at the rink during most home games and even some road games. Koga wants to be with the Pistons as they take aim at a league championship.