The Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership race made a stop in Winnipeg Thursday night.

Leadership hopefuls took part in an open forum at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre on Donald Street.

10 of 13 candidates vying for the Conservative Party leadership participated in the forum.

Prior to the forum, organizers of the Winnipeg forum said businessman and reality TV star Kevin O’Leary, who announced Wednesday he is entering the race, would not be in attendance.

Organizers said it's because he’s not yet a formal candidate and O'Leary's team did not reach out to them.

Party supporter Fred Westphal said he's surprised O'Leary wasn't in attendance.

"I would've thought that this would've been the first chance to show his colours," said Westphal. "I am a little surprised he's not here."

Chris Alexander, Kellie Leitch and Erin O’Toole were absent due to scheduling conflicts, organizers said.

Former Winnipeg South Conservative MP Rod Bruinooge moderated the forum. Written questions came from the floor.

Candidates answered questions on topics such as military spending, carbon taxes, and reforming relationships with First Nations communities.

Steven Blaney said the Indian act should be abolished and reserves should be dismantled because it creates different classes of Canadians.

Michael Chong said the federal government needs to spend more on First Nations education.

Andrew Saxton said more money isn't the answer. Saxton said more needs to be done to give indigenous people the opportunity to become home owners.

Nearly 200 people were in attendance.

Conservative Party members will choose a new leader on May 27th.