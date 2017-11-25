A growing festival has spun into a growing controversy. It centres around the dates of Pride Winnipeg, a 10-day event celebrating sexual diversity typically held in the spring.

This fall organizers moved the dates from the end of May and beginning of June to the end of July.

Johanna Reinberg has been involved with Pride for the past five years. First with the festival's market, and last year she helped build a float.

She also makes a living as an actor and producer and takes part in the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival.

Holding Pride Winnipeg in July means she can’t attend because the festivals overlap.

"It was conflicting. It was sad because at first I was shocked ‘cause I know they are going to lose people," she said.

Reinberg said many people found out about the change on social media and organizers could have done a better job engaging with the community.

"I do [think they could have done better] but I know nothing was meant to be harmful, but it could have warmed us up that things are going to change," Reinberg said.

Others also voiced concerns online about the new dates being smack dab in the middle of the summer festival season, and it not being easy for some youth to attend once school is out.

There was so much controversy that Pride Winnipeg had a meeting about the dates, and is now reconsidering the move.

‘We definitely made some mistakes’

“We definitely made some mistakes in how we pursued the announcement. More consultation could have been done,” said Pride Winnipeg president Jonathan Niemczak.

Pride Winnipeg said the change was made to accommodate more people attending weekend events at The Forks.

With the old dates, Pride shared the space with another festival allowing 5,000 to take part. The new dates would allow between 15,000 and 20,000 people to attend.

"The current footprint is simply not big enough to meet that demand. We are also getting more requests for different types of content and programing we would like to add to the site," said Niemczak.

Final decision in 2 weeks

Pride Winnipeg board members plan to discuss the issues at their next meeting on Dec. 5, and expect to make a final decision about the dates in two weeks’ time.

“I look forward to hearing Pride’s follow up to the issue, and hope they can reach out and have open discussions with the whole community,” said Jai Germann, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community and participates in different community events throughout the year.

“First, they announce the change out of nowhere,” Germann said. “I can’t speak for the whole community, but many were upset with lack of actually talking to the community.”

“Once school’s out, many families are out of the city,” Germann added.