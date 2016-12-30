The Nemeths are holding out hope the remaining seven or eight hockey sticks stolen from the family’s garage Wednesday afternoon will be returned.

Twenty broken sticks were taken around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bonner Avenue, police said. They were going to be used to make a hockey stick bench in memory of Cooper Nemeth.

The 17-year-old high school student and AA hockey player with the River East Marauders was killed in February 2016.

Winnipeg police said half the sticks were found and returned by a Good Samaritan. Officers said a woman saw the sticks on Raleigh Avenue near Springfield Road and dropped off the bundle at the Nemeth home Thursday night.

“Cooper’s stick was included in those returned. That was the one that was the most important,” police said in an email to CTV News Friday morning.

About half the sticks are still missing, including one that belonged to Cooper's former hockey coach and one that belonged to Brent Nemeth, Cooper's dad. He used the stick to coach Cooper and retired it after he went missing.

“Thank you to everyone for all your help, and let’s get these last few back to them!” family spokesperson Andrew Skogen said in an online post.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-2857, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.