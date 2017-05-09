

CTV Winnipeg





A Transcona home under construction was damaged during a break-and-enter Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Margaret Swann Drive at around 2 a.m. They were told someone had entered the home.

Police, K9 units and AIR1 went to the house, and found that someone had forced their way inside.

The K9 unit helped officers take two suspects into custody.

Police said suspects stole copper piping and wiring, causing significant damage to the home.

A man and woman were arrested for theft related charges.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.