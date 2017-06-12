Featured
Cosby joined by wife Camille at 6th day of trial
A spokesman said last week it still was a possibility that Cosby may testify. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 7:19AM CST
Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.
It's the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.
The defence opens it case Monday. Cosby had said before the trial he would not testify. But a spokesman said last week it still was a possibility.
Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.
Jurors also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.
The trial will move to closing arguments if no defence witnesses are called.
