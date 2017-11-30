

CTV Winnipeg





Fixing up Winnipeg’s parks could cost the city big money— about $76 million.

A report to the committee on protection, community services and parks says 14 per cent of park assets are in poor or very poor condition.

Some spots need significant repair, or complete replacements.

A report to the city in April pegged the cost to fix these assets at $53 million.

The city says its parks and open space system consists of 3,000 hectares of land.

Over the past 5 years capital investment in parks has ranged between $5 million and $9 million, with an additional $5 million for Assiniboine Park.

Right now the city is working on a parks master plan, to help identify priorities.