

CTV Winnipeg





Costco members in North America are set to pay more this spring.

The wholesale warehouse company announced Canadian and American members with Goldstar memberships will pay $5 more annually.

Meanwhile, Executive Memberships will increase $10, from $110 to $120 a year.

The changes are set to come into effect June 1.

The fee increase will affect about 35 million customers, Costco said in a news release.

There are 94 locations in Canada.