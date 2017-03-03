Featured
Costco to increase Canada and U.S. membership fees
The fee increase will affect about 35 million customers, Costco said in a news release. (File Image: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 9:53AM CST
Costco members in North America are set to pay more this spring.
The wholesale warehouse company announced Canadian and American members with Goldstar memberships will pay $5 more annually.
Meanwhile, Executive Memberships will increase $10, from $110 to $120 a year.
The changes are set to come into effect June 1.
The fee increase will affect about 35 million customers, Costco said in a news release.
There are 94 locations in Canada.