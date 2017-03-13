More than 230 asylum seekers have illegally crossed the border near Emerson into Manitoba in 2017 and the cost to resettle them in Manitoba is adding up.

The province projects as many as 1,000 refugee claims will be made in Manitoba this year and expects funding for refugees and asylum seekers in 2017-2018 to double from $11 million to more than $22 million.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Liban Abdullahi illegally crossed the border near Emerson after living in the United States for 17 years with his mom and siblings.

Abdullahi said he got a U.S. deportation order. He couldn't face going back to his home country of Somalia and left his family behind

"I was young. It was 1991. I saw war. People dying left, right. Death was nothing to me. I see death every day, " said Abdullahi, who is currently staying in an overflow room at the Salvation Army and eager to get a job and an apartment.



Employment and Income Assistance

Refugee claimants are entitled to financial support in Manitoba to help start their new life.

A single refugee claimant renting in the private market is eligible for $753 a month in Employment and Income Assistance.

Monthly rates for families increase, based on the age of children. A family of four refugee claimants with two kids under the age of six, renting in the private market, receives $1,354.

Rates for older children are higher.

In an email to CTV News, a provincial government spokesperson said refugee claimants do not receive direct support from the federal government and rates do not vary depending on where they are in the refugee claimant process.

“They are eligible for provincial services like social assistance and transitional housing while they await the adjudication of their claim by the Immigration and Refugee Board,” said the spokesperson.

Other provincial supports include:

• Temporary accommodation of refugee claimants

• Provincial health services

• Paralegal and legal aid services to assist with claim processes

As of March 10, 47 claims for employment and income assistance have been filed. The 47 claims include single applicants as well as families, because one family counts as one application.

Not everyone who crosses the border applies for social assistance. The province believes some don't need the financial support, while others may leave Manitoba and apply elsewhere.



Call for help in Manitoba

The Canadian Muslim Women's Institute has helped 40 families who crossed the border this winter and said the $753 cheque isn't enough.

"That will allow them to pay a portion of the rent. They've got Hydro and water bills and communication bills, and very often they’re supporting other newcomers who haven't had that $750, some odd dollars, kick in," said executive director Laurel Martin.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister remains concerned and made another appeal to the federal government for help Monday.

“This is a situation that's placing tremendous stress on our systems here. Our volunteers, our front line services,” said Pallister.

Filing for assistance

People working with newcomers told CTV News it seems there is a backlog with Employment and Income Assistance, because it can take newcomers between six weeks and two months to get EIA.

The province said the wait time is not six weeks, and claimants should apply as soon as possible.

“The time from application to an intake appointment is about five days (a week), but can be more, depending on which office they apply at. This wait time is for all applicants to EIA, not just refugees,” said a government spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

“All individuals are encouraged, as soon as possible, to apply and be assessed for emergency assistance, because if an immediate financial need exists, they could - more quickly - get emergency assistance before that first intake appointment. The emergency assistance from EIA would include things like food vouchers.”