A Winnipeg city councillor wants to crackdown on developers who don’t follow through with promises.

Jenny Gerbasi says many developments in the city are not built in compliance with approved site plans, landscaping and building heights.

Gerbasi says the city used to do routine inspections before occupancy permits were issued to make sure projects were constructed according to the agreed set of plans. The councillor says these inspections are only done now if a complaint is filed because of a lack of resources.

“A lot of times, we don't even notice these things are being built till later. That's part of the problem too, you know a planner or a councillor riding by on their bicycle noticing problems with what's been built is not a good process,” said Gerbasi.

Gerbasi has tabled a motion calling for a report in four months on how to improve compliance.