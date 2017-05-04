Winnipeg could be eyeing a new way to get drivers to slow down near children.

City Coun. Cindy Gilroy wants to explore the idea of a "Spring Safety Campaign."

A motion at city hall says Toronto allows temporary signs on streets in residential neighbourhoods reminding motorists to watch their speeds.

The motion wants a study on how Winnipeg could implement this and if it requires bylaw change to allow for the signs.

In the previous Katz administration, speed limits were reduced to 30 kilometres per hour in elementary school zones.

The city has rejected calls to lower speed limits on all residential streets.