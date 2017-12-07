A member of the Mayor’s inner circle is raising concerns about handing over ambulance services to the province.

Brian Bowman’s Executive Policy Committee voted for a motion to study the possibility of getting out of the ambulance business. This follows a funding flap between the city and the Pallister government.

Councillor Brian Mayes said the move could put 350 ambulance staff out of work without re-employment. He also questioned if the city would face pension and severance obligations.

A report is expected back in 90 days.